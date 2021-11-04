Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 171,557 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,795,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,295,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $692.54 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $724.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

