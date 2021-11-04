Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 324,065 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 324,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.73% of Seagen worth $1,072,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $186.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $202.60. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $6,187,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,443 shares of company stock worth $25,855,719. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

