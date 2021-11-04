Professional Holding Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Professional in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90. Professional has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Professional during the second quarter worth $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Professional in the second quarter valued at $342,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Professional by 32.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Professional by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

