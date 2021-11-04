Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $60.28. 1,285,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,324. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 587,852 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

