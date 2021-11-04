PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $31.82. PROS shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in PROS by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PROS by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94.

About PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

