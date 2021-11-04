ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $91.11

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.11, but opened at $95.97. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $96.87, with a volume of 1,806 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.