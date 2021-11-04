Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,824,124 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 223.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824,124 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $84,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $20,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 97,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

CSX stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

