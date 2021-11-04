Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214,270 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of KLA worth $90,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $68,927,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $61,785,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 151.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,825,000 after purchasing an additional 165,203 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $393.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.07. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $210.59 and a fifty-two week high of $393.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,304 shares of company stock worth $4,953,669. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

