Prudential Financial Inc. Has $70.99 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 247.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,788 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $70,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $325.62 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.