Prudential Financial Inc. Has $70.99 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 247.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,788 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $70,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT opened at $325.62 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

