Prudential Financial Inc. Has $82.62 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $82,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $6,337,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

NYSE NSC opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $220.75 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

