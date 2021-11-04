Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172,913 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Acuity Brands worth $87,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $39,849,000. Allen Operations LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.8% in the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,463,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI opened at $212.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.16. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $212.88.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

