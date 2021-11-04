Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 225,239 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,239 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $61,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

