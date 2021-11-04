Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 103,639 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,639 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $75,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $354.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

