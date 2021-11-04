Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,124 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $79,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 368,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,427,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Biogen by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist dropped their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.06.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $279.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

