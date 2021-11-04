Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 214,270 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of KLA worth $90,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 480.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $211,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $5,704,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,669 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $393.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $210.59 and a 1-year high of $393.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

