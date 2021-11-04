PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s current price.

PTC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

PTC traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.35. 5,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,743. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,032,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

