Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,355 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after buying an additional 137,516 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $63,713,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,502 shares of company stock worth $28,936,610 in the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

GSHD opened at $136.00 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 359.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

