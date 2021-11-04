Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,847 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of AECOM worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $70.35.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.