Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $97.77 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITT. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

