Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.30% of Alamo Group worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ALG opened at $156.49 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.61 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,971.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,188. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

