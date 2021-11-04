Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,960 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $486.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.79 and a 200-day moving average of $471.63. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

