Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.15 Million Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 54.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after buying an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $713,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,896,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

