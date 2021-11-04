Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,004,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,012,000 after buying an additional 313,791 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $276,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

