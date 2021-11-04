Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Change Healthcare worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 717.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,952 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

