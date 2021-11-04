Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,890 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 119.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,403 shares of company stock worth $18,018,169. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

PEN stock opened at $277.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 644.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

