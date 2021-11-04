Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,718 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

VOYA stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

