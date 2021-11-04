Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,702 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $131,741,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in NRG Energy by 277.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NRG Energy by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 456,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after buying an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

