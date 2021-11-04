Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

