Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Public Storage has a payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

PSA opened at $332.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.14 and its 200-day moving average is $303.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.92.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

