Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €123.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €123.00 ($144.71) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.66 ($134.89).

Shares of PUM opened at €109.20 ($128.47) on Tuesday. Puma has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion and a PE ratio of 54.27.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

