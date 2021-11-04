PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 7,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 94,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

PureBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.