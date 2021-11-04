PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded PVA TePla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of PVA TePla stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64. PVA TePla has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

PVA TePla AG engages in the production and supply of vacuum systems that produces and treat materials and surfaces. It operates through the Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems segments. The Industrial Systems segment offers material technologies for aviation and aerospace, energy technology and hard metal tools.

