Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

