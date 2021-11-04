Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.92 EPS.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

LH opened at $287.49 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

