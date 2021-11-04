Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Issued By Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,649. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $414,000. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

