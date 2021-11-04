Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Lifted by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 3,731.54%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

