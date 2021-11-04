Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reduced by Analyst

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

