Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Issued By Wedbush

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,310,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in GoDaddy by 535.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 50.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GoDaddy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

