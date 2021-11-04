Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

