Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$29.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.