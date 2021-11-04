Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Issued By William Blair

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

