Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Gladstone Investment Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 157.21%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

