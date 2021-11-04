Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of EL stock opened at $340.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.46 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

