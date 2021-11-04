Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issued By KeyCorp

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $160.30 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day moving average is $210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

