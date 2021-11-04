Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

