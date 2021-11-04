Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Cut by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.52 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 136.06% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

LPI stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 608.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 27.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $593,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

