Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,237,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.