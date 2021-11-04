QLC Chain (QLC) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $8.41 million and $378,909.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00087359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.49 or 0.07266996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.36 or 0.99780876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022453 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

