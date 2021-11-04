Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $24.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.83. The company had a trading volume of 164,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,399. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $128.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

